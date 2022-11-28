Short Interest in TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TDPAY) Declines By 99.3%

TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TDPAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.3% from the October 31st total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
TOD’S Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:TDPAY remained flat at $3.20 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.26. TOD’S has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $5.70.
TOD’S Company Profile
