Short Interest in TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TDPAY) Declines By 99.3%

TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TDPAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.3% from the October 31st total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

TOD’S Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TDPAY remained flat at $3.20 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.26. TOD’S has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $5.70.

TOD’S Company Profile

TOD'S S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and distributes shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel in Italy, rest of Europe, the Americas, Greater China, and internationally. The company distributes its products through directly operated single-brand stores (DOS), online, franchised stores, and independent multi-brand stores under the TOD'S, HOGAN, FAY, and ROGER VIVIER brands.

