Shutterstock, Inc. (SSTK) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 30th

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th.

Shutterstock has decreased its dividend by an average of 34.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Shutterstock has a payout ratio of 26.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Shutterstock to earn $2.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.9%.

Shutterstock stock traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,919. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.56. Shutterstock has a fifty-two week low of $44.61 and a fifty-two week high of $116.70. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.08.

SSTK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Shutterstock from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Shutterstock from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. JMP Securities cut Shutterstock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shutterstock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Shutterstock during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 88.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Shutterstock by 470.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Shutterstock by 72.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Shutterstock during the first quarter worth about $219,000. 70.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

