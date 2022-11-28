Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €59.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €59.00 ($60.20) price objective on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.10 ($64.39) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($55.10) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($65.31) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays set a €64.00 ($65.31) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($51.02) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Siemens Healthineers stock traded down €0.34 ($0.35) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €51.56 ($52.61). 373,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.17, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.01. Siemens Healthineers has a fifty-two week low of €40.32 ($41.14) and a fifty-two week high of €67.66 ($69.04). The firm has a market capitalization of $57.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €46.35 and its 200-day moving average is €48.87.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

