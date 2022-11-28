Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Sierra Bancorp to $21.50 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Sierra Bancorp Stock Up 0.3 %

BSRR stock opened at $21.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.42. Sierra Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.62 and a 12 month high of $28.92. The company has a market cap of $324.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Sierra Bancorp Announces Dividend

Sierra Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BSRR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 11.28%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.49%.

Insider Transactions at Sierra Bancorp

In related news, Director Michele M. Gil purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.36 per share, with a total value of $42,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michele M. Gil purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.36 per share, with a total value of $42,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Holly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $110,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,870 shares in the company, valued at $7,657,561.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sierra Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 33,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 29,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 5,617 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 13,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 113,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,695 shares during the last quarter. 53.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

