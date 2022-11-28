SingularityNET Price Reaches $0.0420 on Top Exchanges (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 28th. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $47.65 million and approximately $686,336.29 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for $0.0420 or 0.00000259 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,195.21 or 1.00015351 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00010631 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00006885 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00038063 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00040401 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00006074 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00022121 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.35 or 0.00236855 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000133 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,226,577,439 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,135,622,822 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,226,577,438.8871071 with 1,135,622,822.4519937 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.04159099 USD and is down -4.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $707,650.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.