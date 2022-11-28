SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Position Lessened by Thomist Capital Management LP

Thomist Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 57.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 147,360 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 199,104 shares during the quarter. SM Energy accounts for 3.5% of Thomist Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Thomist Capital Management LP’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $5,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SM. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SM Energy by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,504 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in SM Energy in the first quarter valued at about $357,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in SM Energy by 29.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,050 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 10,436 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in SM Energy in the first quarter valued at about $7,002,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in SM Energy by 24.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,904 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on SM shares. KeyCorp started coverage on SM Energy in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on SM Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.44.

SM Energy Stock Performance

SM Energy Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE SM traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.46. 6,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,140,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 4.56. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $25.23 and a twelve month high of $54.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 24th. This is an increase from SM Energy’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is currently 5.83%.

Insider Transactions at SM Energy

In other news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 8,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $394,891.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,463 shares in the company, valued at $568,437.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other SM Energy news, EVP David W. Copeland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total value of $462,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,543 shares in the company, valued at $10,565,542.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 8,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $394,891.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,437.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,958 shares of company stock worth $1,811,408. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

