SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Short Interest Update

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, an increase of 222.7% from the October 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 319,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SMC Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SMCAY remained flat at $23.52 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,983. The company has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.97. SMC has a 52-week low of $18.52 and a 52-week high of $34.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.02.

About SMC

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers directional control valves, air cylinders, rotary actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, vacuum equipment, air preparation equipment, modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, lubrication equipment, fittings and tubings, flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust cleaners/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, and static neutralization equipment.

