Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 92.1% from the October 31st total of 45,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 213,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on SNMRY. Societe Generale upgraded Snam from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup upgraded Snam from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th.

Get Snam alerts:

Snam Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of SNMRY traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,436. Snam has a 1-year low of $7.62 and a 1-year high of $12.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.85.

Snam Company Profile

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of natural gas transport and storage infrastructure in Italy. The company operates through Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Regasification, and Natural Gas Storage segments. It provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services with approximately 32,700 kilometers of high-and medium-pressure gas pipelines; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.