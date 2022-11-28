Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Acquired by Whitener Capital Management Inc.

Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 1,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 6,433.3% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake in the second quarter worth $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 333.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake in the first quarter worth $30,000. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNOW shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $242.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $120.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.97.

Snowflake stock traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $142.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,533,812. The company has a market capitalization of $45.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.69 and a beta of 0.86. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.26 and a 12 month high of $378.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.24.

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $131,123.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,378.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $299,012.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,591,296.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $131,123.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,378.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

