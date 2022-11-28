Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC) Short Interest Up 271.1% in November

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a growth of 271.1% from the October 31st total of 299,100 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 201,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.
Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:SLAC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.04. 82,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,245. Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $10.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.85.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 800,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,835,000 after purchasing an additional 331,356 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,504,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I in the 2nd quarter valued at $325,000. Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 81,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 14,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter valued at $423,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.91% of the company’s stock.
About Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I
Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology, enterprise software, and consumer technology industries.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (SLAC)
- Is Snowflake Poised for A Rebound After Its Recent Tumble?
- Will Sell-Side Support Drive Deer & Co To New Highs?
- Check Into The Hotel Rebound With These Welcoming Stocks
- China’s Zero-COVID Restrictions Can’t Stop JD.com
- Dell Technologies Shows Network Infrastructure Spending is Robust
Receive News & Ratings for Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.