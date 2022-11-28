Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC) Short Interest Up 271.1% in November

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a growth of 271.1% from the October 31st total of 299,100 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 201,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SLAC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.04. 82,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,245. Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $10.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.85.

Get Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 800,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,835,000 after purchasing an additional 331,356 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,504,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I in the 2nd quarter valued at $325,000. Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 81,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 14,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter valued at $423,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.91% of the company’s stock.

About Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology, enterprise software, and consumer technology industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.