SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.49

Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.49 and last traded at $4.52, with a volume of 318499 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SOFI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.85.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

SoFi Technologies Trading Down 2.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.24 and a 200-day moving average of $6.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About SoFi Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverwood Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,873,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,686,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,590,000 after buying an additional 5,068,034 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,808,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,027,000 after buying an additional 4,846,633 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 35,197.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,509,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the first quarter worth $18,467,000. 38.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.