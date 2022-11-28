Sokoman Minerals (CVE:SIC) Shares Down 7.7%

Sokoman Minerals Corp. (CVE:SIC – Get Rating)’s share price fell 7.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.24. 150,140 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 118,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Sokoman Minerals Stock Down 9.6 %

The company has a market cap of C$50.01 million and a PE ratio of -5.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.24 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.24.

Sokoman Minerals Company Profile

Sokoman Minerals Corp., an exploration-stage company, focuses on exploring mineral properties in Canada. The company's primary focus is its portfolio of gold projects that include Moosehead, Crippleback Lake, and East Alder located in Central Newfoundland Gold Belt; and the district-scale Fleur de Lys project in north-central Newfoundland.

