S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,675 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $89,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in S&P Global by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,370,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,047,173,000 after buying an additional 9,042,302 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in S&P Global by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,047,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,094,191,000 after buying an additional 8,234,255 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in S&P Global by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,352,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,707,446,000 after buying an additional 5,078,366 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in S&P Global by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,476,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,476,772,000 after buying an additional 2,742,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its stake in S&P Global by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 6,823,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,798,688,000 after buying an additional 3,075,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on SPGI. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $397.00 price objective (down from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on S&P Global from $355.00 to $393.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on S&P Global from $418.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on S&P Global to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $390.44.

S&P Global Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:SPGI traded down $5.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $352.76. 41,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,162,906. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $321.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $341.83. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.32 and a twelve month high of $484.21. The company has a market capitalization of $114.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.06.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.14. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 33.78%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

About S&P Global

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.