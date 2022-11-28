S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 891.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 324,808 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $121,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in S&P Global by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities raised shares of S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $356.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $418.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $397.00 price target (down previously from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.44.

NYSE SPGI traded down $4.58 on Monday, reaching $353.33. The stock had a trading volume of 29,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,162,906. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.32 and a 12-month high of $484.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $321.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $341.83.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

