SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 1.1% of Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLD. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,363.6% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 73.7% in the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 315.6% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.3 %

GLD traded down $0.51 on Monday, hitting $162.71. 103,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,641,765. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $157.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.66. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

