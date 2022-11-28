SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Shares Bought by Wharton Business Group LLC

Wharton Business Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC owned 0.33% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF worth $6,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KBE. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the first quarter worth $226,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the first quarter worth $207,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 15.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 47.5% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000.

Shares of KBE stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.62. The stock had a trading volume of 31,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,801,415. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $42.57 and a twelve month high of $60.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.17.

About SPDR S&P Bank ETF

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

