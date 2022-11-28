SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 95.1% from the October 31st total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SRH Total Return Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE STEW traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.04. 80,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,351. SRH Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $15.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.25.

SRH Total Return Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd. This is an increase from SRH Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%.

Institutional Trading of SRH Total Return Fund

About SRH Total Return Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,847,000. Horizon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SRH Total Return Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund in the third quarter worth $146,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund during the third quarter worth $443,000. Finally, Matrix Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund during the third quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

