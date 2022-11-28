Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (STRRP) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 30th

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRRP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, December 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th.

Star Equity Stock Performance

Shares of STRRP stock opened at $9.89 on Monday. Star Equity has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $15.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.71.

Star Equity Company Profile

Star Equity Holdings, Inc provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Construction, and Investments. It offers imaging services primarily to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, and family practice doctors; and imaging systems, including nuclear cardiac and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals.

