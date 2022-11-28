Stargate Finance (STG) Price Hits $0.41 on Major Exchanges

Stargate Finance (STG) traded down 5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. In the last seven days, Stargate Finance has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. Stargate Finance has a market cap of $55.13 million and approximately $5.83 million worth of Stargate Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stargate Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00002548 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Stargate Finance Token Profile

Stargate Finance’s launch date was March 16th, 2022. Stargate Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,061,395 tokens. Stargate Finance’s official Twitter account is @stargatefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stargate Finance’s official website is stargate.finance.

Buying and Selling Stargate Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Stargate is a community-driven organization building a fully composable native asset bridge, and a dApp built on LayerZero.Stargate's vision is to make cross-chain liquidity transfer a seamless, single transaction process.”

