Steem (STEEM) Hits Market Capitalization of $67.78 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. In the last week, Steem has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Steem coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00001061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem has a total market cap of $67.78 million and approximately $5.67 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16,173.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000585 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.32 or 0.00453438 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00023553 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00118509 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.49 or 0.00837900 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $109.76 or 0.00678750 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001680 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006177 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.87 or 0.00258902 BTC.
Steem Coin Profile
Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 394,951,699 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog.
Steem Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.
