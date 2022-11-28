StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Lannett (NYSE:LCI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Lannett Stock Performance

Lannett stock opened at $0.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.94. Lannett has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $2.16.

Get Lannett alerts:

Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $75.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.23 million. On average, analysts forecast that Lannett will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lannett

About Lannett

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LCI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lannett by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20,348 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lannett during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lannett during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lannett during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lannett during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 44.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.