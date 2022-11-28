StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Lannett (NYSE:LCI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Lannett Stock Performance
Lannett stock opened at $0.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.94. Lannett has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $2.16.
Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $75.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.23 million. On average, analysts forecast that Lannett will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.
