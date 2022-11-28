StockNews.com Downgrades Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) to Buy

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Get Commercial Vehicle Group alerts:

Commercial Vehicle Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CVGI traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.41. 64,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,265. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.93 million, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.13. Commercial Vehicle Group has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $9.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVGI. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group in the 2nd quarter worth $2,307,000. Forager Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 2,217,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,979,000 after purchasing an additional 313,049 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,515,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,804,000 after purchasing an additional 295,290 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,763,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,898,000 after purchasing an additional 245,838 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 167.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 264,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 165,476 shares during the period. 55.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Warehouse Automation, Electrical Systems, and Aftermarket & Accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.