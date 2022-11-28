StockNews.com Downgrades Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) to Buy

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.
Commercial Vehicle Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CVGI traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.41. 64,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,265. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.93 million, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.13. Commercial Vehicle Group has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $9.10.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commercial Vehicle Group
Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile
Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Warehouse Automation, Electrical Systems, and Aftermarket & Accessories.
