StockNews.com Downgrades Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SAR. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Saratoga Investment from $28.50 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Hovde Group cut their target price on shares of Saratoga Investment to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Get Saratoga Investment alerts:

Saratoga Investment Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:SAR opened at $27.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $321.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.33. Saratoga Investment has a one year low of $20.16 and a one year high of $29.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

Saratoga Investment Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saratoga Investment

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.07%. This is a boost from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 155.40%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 5.6% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 1.4% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 35,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 2.0% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 25,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 0.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 85,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Level Private LLC raised its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 4.1% during the first quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 22,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.74% of the company’s stock.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.