StockNews.com Downgrades Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

TFC has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Truist Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Truist Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $48.50 to $47.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.09.

Truist Financial Stock Up 1.1 %

TFC opened at $46.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. Truist Financial has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $68.95. The firm has a market cap of $62.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.07.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.05). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 47.71%.

Institutional Trading of Truist Financial

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 9,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. The Consumer Banking and Wealth segment consists of Retail Community Banking, National Consumer Finance, Services, Payments, Wealth Management and Banking Products and Professional Services and Mortgage Banking.

