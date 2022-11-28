StockNews.com Downgrades Unilever (NYSE:UL) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Unilever (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. DZ Bank cut Unilever from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Unilever from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $49.66 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.88. Unilever has a 12-month low of $42.44 and a 12-month high of $54.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.4211 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UL. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Unilever by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Unilever by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 102,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 16,986 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in Unilever by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 185,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Unilever by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 48,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

