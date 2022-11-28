Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 2,400.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

SUOPY remained flat at $29.80 on Monday. Sumco has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $44.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.49.

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry primarily in Japan, the United States, China, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

