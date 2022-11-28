Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 2,400.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Sumco Price Performance
SUOPY remained flat at $29.80 on Monday. Sumco has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $44.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.49.
About Sumco
