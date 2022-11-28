Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 176.9% from the October 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 730,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SUHJY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.67. 69,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,992. Sun Hung Kai Properties has a 1 year low of $10.17 and a 1 year high of $13.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.37 and a 200 day moving average of $11.76.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.4514 per share. This is a boost from Sun Hung Kai Properties’s previous dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Company Profile

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops and invests in properties for sale and rent in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It develops and sells properties, including residential estates, offices, shopping malls, industrial buildings, and hotels and serviced suites. The company's land bank comprises 57.1 million square feet of gross floor area in Hong Kong; and 70.6 million square feet of gross floor area in Mainland China.

