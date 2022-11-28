Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, an increase of 182.8% from the October 31st total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Sysmex Trading Up 2.1 %

OTCMKTS SSMXY traded up $0.63 on Monday, reaching $31.24. The company had a trading volume of 22,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,189. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.89 and its 200-day moving average is $30.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.60. Sysmex has a 52 week low of $25.08 and a 52 week high of $69.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Sysmex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th.

Sysmex Company Profile

Sysmex Corporation engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software in Japan. The company offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; and transport systems for high-volume testing in labs.

