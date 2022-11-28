Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Shares Gap Up to $1.84

Shares of Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.84, but opened at $2.58. Taboola.com shares last traded at $2.97, with a volume of 954,766 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
TBLA has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $3.50 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.13.
Taboola.com Trading Up 52.2 %
The firm has a market cap of $655.29 million, a P/E ratio of -26.32 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.
Institutional Trading of Taboola.com
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taboola.com in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.86% of the company’s stock.
About Taboola.com
Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.
