Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Shares Gap Up to $1.84

Shares of Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.84, but opened at $2.58. Taboola.com shares last traded at $2.97, with a volume of 954,766 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TBLA has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $3.50 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.13.

Taboola.com Trading Up 52.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $655.29 million, a P/E ratio of -26.32 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Institutional Trading of Taboola.com

Taboola.com ( NASDAQ:TBLA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $332.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.43 million. Taboola.com had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.20%. As a group, analysts predict that Taboola.com Ltd. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taboola.com in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.86% of the company’s stock.

About Taboola.com

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

Further Reading

