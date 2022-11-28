TAG Immobilien (TEG) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

TAG Immobilien (ETR: TEG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/23/2022 – TAG Immobilien was given a new €5.50 ($5.61) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

11/22/2022 – TAG Immobilien was given a new €11.00 ($11.22) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

11/22/2022 – TAG Immobilien was given a new €11.00 ($11.22) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

11/22/2022 – TAG Immobilien was given a new €7.00 ($7.14) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

11/21/2022 – TAG Immobilien was given a new €14.20 ($14.49) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

11/16/2022 – TAG Immobilien was given a new €9.30 ($9.49) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

10/11/2022 – TAG Immobilien was given a new €11.00 ($11.22) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

TAG Immobilien Price Performance

Shares of TAG Immobilien stock traded up €0.12 ($0.12) on Monday, hitting €6.11 ($6.23). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,503,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,823. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €7.03 and a 200-day moving average price of €10.18. TAG Immobilien AG has a 52-week low of €5.59 ($5.70) and a 52-week high of €25.49 ($26.01). The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.66.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. The company also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. As of December 31, 2021, it managed approximately 87,600 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

