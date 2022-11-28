Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$4.88 and last traded at C$4.97. 4,152,520 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 3,862,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on TVE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a report on Monday, October 31st. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Cormark reduced their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.50 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tamarack Valley Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.68.

Tamarack Valley Energy Stock Down 2.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.54. The company has a market cap of C$2.77 billion and a PE ratio of 4.83.

Tamarack Valley Energy Announces Dividend

Tamarack Valley Energy ( TSE:TVE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$329.30 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.91%.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

Featured Stories

