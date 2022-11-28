Tamino Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TINO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tamino Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TINO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,000 shares, a growth of 304.0% from the October 31st total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 560,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Tamino Minerals Trading Up 14.3 %

OTCMKTS:TINO traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 12,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,044. Tamino Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.02.

About Tamino Minerals

Tamino Minerals, Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company. The company explores for gold, copper, lead, silver, lithium, and zinc deposits. It holds a portfolio of properties located in Mexico. The company was formerly known as Entertainment Games, Inc and changed its name to Tamino Minerals, Inc in March 2013.

