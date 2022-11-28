Tarena International (TEDU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 29th.
Tarena International Trading Up 3.9 %
Shares of TEDU stock opened at $5.28 on Monday. Tarena International has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $8.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.20. The company has a market capitalization of $59.77 million, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of -0.63.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tarena International in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Tarena International Company Profile
Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Adult Professional Education and Childhood & Adolescent Quality Education Services.
