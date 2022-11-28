TELUS Co. (TSE:T) Director Sells C$16,451,539.49 in Stock

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) Director Darren Entwistle sold 563,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.21, for a total value of C$16,451,539.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 401,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,730,115.34.
TELUS Stock Down 0.4 %
TSE T traded down C$0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$28.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,311,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,730,360. TELUS Co. has a 52 week low of C$26.30 and a 52 week high of C$34.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$41.07 billion and a PE ratio of 19.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$28.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$29.21.
TELUS Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.351 dividend. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.23%.
TELUS Company Profile
TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.
