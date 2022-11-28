TELUS Co. (TSE:T) Director Sells C$16,451,539.49 in Stock

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) Director Darren Entwistle sold 563,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.21, for a total value of C$16,451,539.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 401,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,730,115.34.

TELUS Stock Down 0.4 %

TSE T traded down C$0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$28.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,311,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,730,360. TELUS Co. has a 52 week low of C$26.30 and a 52 week high of C$34.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$41.07 billion and a PE ratio of 19.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$28.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$29.21.

TELUS Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.351 dividend. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TELUS Company Profile

T has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on TELUS from C$31.50 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. TD Securities increased their price target on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$32.90.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

