Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) Major Shareholder Sells $8,250,000.00 in Stock

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Rating) major shareholder Biosciences Fund V. L.P. Lav sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $8,250,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 405,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,706.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TERN traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,296,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,605. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.94. Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $7.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of -0.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TERN. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Terns Pharmaceuticals

Several research firms recently issued reports on TERN. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th.

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and obesity. The company develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

