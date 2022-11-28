Terran Coin Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $47.73 Million (TRR)

Terran Coin (TRR) traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. Terran Coin has a total market cap of $47.73 million and $1.60 million worth of Terran Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terran Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $2.02 or 0.00012471 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Terran Coin has traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Terran Coin

Terran Coin launched on April 29th, 2021. Terran Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,653,359 tokens. The official message board for Terran Coin is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=coin. Terran Coin’s official Twitter account is @terrancoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terran Coin’s official website is terrancoin.com.

Terran Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terran is a cryptocurrency network that seeks to enhance efficiency in sending, receiving, and trading cryptocurrencies. The project aims to offer enhanced services to its users by using a public blockchain for smart contracts.TRR is a standard digital token that will be used on the Terran platform. It is the cryptocurrency for all use cases that will be conducted on the Terran network. For now, it will be issued on the Ethereum platform as an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terran Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terran Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terran Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

