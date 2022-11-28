Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,392 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.6% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 2.4% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 510 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 1.4% during the second quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 852 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Tesla by 4.0% during the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 0.9% during the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $390.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $83.33 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $141.33 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.43.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $1,127,212.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 192,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,946,838.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.93, for a total transaction of $7,321,912.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,222. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $1,127,212.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,946,838.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,108,501 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,588,678 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $4.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $187.20. 1,078,675 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,922,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $591.13 billion, a PE ratio of 56.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $224.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.75. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.18 and a twelve month high of $402.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

