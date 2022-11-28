Teton Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 3.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the first quarter valued at approximately $717,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,017,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE increased its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 104.0% in the first quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 172,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 88,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPWH traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $9.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 924 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,115. The company has a market capitalization of $385.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.91 and a 200-day moving average of $9.34. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $17.37.

Sportsman’s Warehouse ( NASDAQ:SPWH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $351.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.27 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on SPWH. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.40.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

