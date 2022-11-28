The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the October 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

The Sage Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SGPYY traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.04. 7,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,482. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.25. The Sage Group has a one year low of $28.42 and a one year high of $47.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on SGPYY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Sage Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Societe Generale increased their target price on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 649 ($7.67) to GBX 683 ($8.08) in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 780 ($9.22) to GBX 950 ($11.23) in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 720 ($8.51) to GBX 775 ($9.16) in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 685 ($8.10) to GBX 725 ($8.57) in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $751.38.

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management solutions; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a cloud-based payroll solution; and Sage HR, a HR management solution.

Further Reading

