The Sandbox Price Hits $0.54 on Top Exchanges (SAND)

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. The Sandbox has a market cap of $816.95 million and approximately $102.81 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. One The Sandbox token can currently be bought for $0.54 or 0.00003367 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002170 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000270 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000336 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,244.09 or 0.07668192 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.81 or 0.00479576 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000273 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,732.57 or 0.29170071 BTC.
About The Sandbox
The Sandbox launched on October 29th, 2019. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,499,470,108 tokens. The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @thesandboxgame and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en.
Buying and Selling The Sandbox
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using U.S. dollars.
