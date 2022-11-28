The Sandbox Price Hits $0.54 on Top Exchanges (SAND)

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. The Sandbox has a market cap of $816.95 million and approximately $102.81 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. One The Sandbox token can currently be bought for $0.54 or 0.00003367 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About The Sandbox

The Sandbox launched on October 29th, 2019. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,499,470,108 tokens. The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @thesandboxgame and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en.

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker.As the Sandbox virtual world is built on top of the Ethereum blockchain, it is secured by the proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism. The SAND token is a standard version ERC-20 token, which means owners can stake it and benefit from staking rewards. Unlike the proof-of-work (PoW) consensus mechanism employed by the Bitcoin blockchain, PoS does not require vast amounts of electrical or computing power to validate transactions. It relies on stakeholders with the largest holdings in SAND tokens. The PoS consensus mechanism allows for a lot of diverse applications while still ensuring the security of staked funds.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Sandbox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Sandbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

