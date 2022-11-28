The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Short Interest Down 72.7% in November

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 72.7% from the October 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 215,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWGAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Grupo Santander assumed coverage on shares of The Swatch Group in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of The Swatch Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. HSBC cut shares of The Swatch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays cut shares of The Swatch Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.50.

The Swatch Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SWGAY traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.60. 32,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,308. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.07. The Swatch Group has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $16.73.

The Swatch Group Company Profile

The Swatch Group AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of finished watches, jewelry, watch movements, and components. It operates through the Watches & Jewelry, and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment is involved in the designs, production, and marketing of watches and jewelry.

