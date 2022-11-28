Thomist Capital Management LP Takes $1.10 Million Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Thomist Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 40,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,000. VanEck Gold Miners ETF comprises 0.8% of Thomist Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 370.7% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 541.9% in the second quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,881,703. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.81. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $21.52 and a twelve month high of $41.60.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.