Threshold Price Reaches $0.0177 on Exchanges (T)

Threshold (T) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 28th. Threshold has a market cap of $176.79 million and $14.79 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0177 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Threshold has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,274.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00010569 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00007678 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037849 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00040544 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00022017 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.73 or 0.00237955 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000134 BTC.

About Threshold

T is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,245,460,686 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01728176 USD and is down -3.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $17,270,229.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

