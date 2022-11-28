Threshold Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $18.80 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 28th. During the last week, Threshold has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar. One Threshold token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0176 or 0.00000109 BTC on major exchanges. Threshold has a total market cap of $176.37 million and $18.80 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Threshold

Threshold (T) is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,245,460,686 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01728176 USD and is down -3.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $17,270,229.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

