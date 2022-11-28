thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Short Interest Up 632.5% in November

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,456,900 shares, a growth of 632.5% from the October 31st total of 335,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 463.6 days.
thyssenkrupp Stock Performance
Shares of TYEKF stock remained flat at $5.36 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.11 and its 200-day moving average is $6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.28. thyssenkrupp has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $12.50. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.95.
thyssenkrupp Company Profile
