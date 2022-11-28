thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Short Interest Up 632.5% in November

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,456,900 shares, a growth of 632.5% from the October 31st total of 335,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 463.6 days.

thyssenkrupp Stock Performance

Shares of TYEKF stock remained flat at $5.36 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.11 and its 200-day moving average is $6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.28. thyssenkrupp has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $12.50. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.95.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

