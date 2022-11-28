Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD) Shares Acquired by Frontier Asset Management LLC

Frontier Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 191,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,548 shares during the period. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF comprises 4.7% of Frontier Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Frontier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF were worth $5,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 48.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 51,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000.

Get Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF alerts:

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA TPHD traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,308. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.77. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $27.60 and a twelve month high of $34.35.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.