Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 260,500 shares, a growth of 567.9% from the October 31st total of 39,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 235,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSIB. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at $197,000. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II Price Performance
TSIB remained flat at $10.03 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,299. Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $10.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.86.
Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II Company Profile
Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as TS Innovation II Corp.
