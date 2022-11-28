Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Director Sells $231,830.50 in Stock

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. sold 15,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $231,830.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 892,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,617,762. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Titan International Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of TWI stock traded down $0.34 on Monday, hitting $14.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,604. The stock has a market capitalization of $921.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Titan International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.69 and a fifty-two week high of $19.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.09.

Get Titan International alerts:

Institutional Trading of Titan International

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Titan International by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,370,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,296,000 after purchasing an additional 29,288 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Titan International by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,071,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,426,000 after purchasing an additional 162,301 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Titan International by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,863,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,333,000 after purchasing an additional 163,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Titan International by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,829,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,630,000 after purchasing an additional 99,792 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Titan International by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,563,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,032,000 after acquiring an additional 97,589 shares during the period. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Titan International Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Titan International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.