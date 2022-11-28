Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Director Sells $231,830.50 in Stock

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. sold 15,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $231,830.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 892,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,617,762. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Titan International Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of TWI stock traded down $0.34 on Monday, hitting $14.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,604. The stock has a market capitalization of $921.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Titan International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.69 and a fifty-two week high of $19.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.09.
Institutional Trading of Titan International
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Titan International by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,370,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,296,000 after purchasing an additional 29,288 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Titan International by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,071,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,426,000 after purchasing an additional 162,301 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Titan International by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,863,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,333,000 after purchasing an additional 163,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Titan International by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,829,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,630,000 after purchasing an additional 99,792 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Titan International by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,563,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,032,000 after acquiring an additional 97,589 shares during the period. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Titan International Company Profile
Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.
Featured Stories
