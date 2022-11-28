Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Short Interest Update

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,700 shares, an increase of 749.1% from the October 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 279,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Tokyo Electron from 15,000.00 to 40,000.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th.

Get Tokyo Electron alerts:

Tokyo Electron Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TOELY traded up $0.96 on Monday, hitting $82.64. 98,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,120. Tokyo Electron has a 12 month low of $58.33 and a 12 month high of $149.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.33.

Tokyo Electron Company Profile

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company offers coaters/developers, etch systems, surface preparation systems, deposition systems, test systems, wafer bonders/debonders, SiC epitaxial CVD systems, gas cluster ion beam system, and cleaning systems for use in the semiconductor manufacturing process.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tokyo Electron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokyo Electron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.