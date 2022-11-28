Traders Buy High Volume of Anavex Life Sciences Put Options (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 3,749 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 63% compared to the typical volume of 2,294 put options.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Anavex Life Sciences

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVXL. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,577,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,222 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,325,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,561,000 after buying an additional 63,118 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,105,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,373,000 after acquiring an additional 119,684 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 3.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 712,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,128,000 after buying an additional 22,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 530,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,533,000 after purchasing an additional 14,846 shares during the last quarter. 31.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anavex Life Sciences Stock Performance

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Shares of AVXL traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.07. The stock had a trading volume of 58,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,339. The stock has a market capitalization of $784.89 million, a PE ratio of -17.05 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.50. Anavex Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $7.13 and a 12 month high of $21.30.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

